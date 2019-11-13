Guest Book View Sign Service Information Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-7070 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Philip Neri Church Send Flowers Obituary

James J. McHugh 75, of Ferndale passed away on November 10th, 2019. Jim was born on April 19th, 1944 to the late James and Frances McHugh. Jim worked hard his whole life from a very young age. His jobs included working in a pharmacy, serving our country in the National Guard, a successful career at Baltimore Gas and Electric, and in his retirement years, running a successful local bar in his beloved community of Ferndale. Jim valued education and worked hard to receive a Bachelors of Accounting from John Hopkins University in 1978. He obtained his degree while working full time and providing for his family. Jim was also an active member of his community. Over the years he was active in the Ferndale Jaycees, the Ferndale Community Club and The Friends of Ferndale. He has been planning the annual Ferndale Day Celebration for many years. He was a well known and beloved member of Ferndale since he moved there in 1976. He loved the employees and patrons of his bar like family and they loved him in return. Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary, his two children, James Jr, (Kelli), and Tina (George) and his grandson, Robert. He is also survived by his loving sister, Beverly Jackson, his sister and brother in law, Gloria and Harry Leeds and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a great great niece. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Wednesday, Nov. 13th from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at St. Philip Neri Church on Thursday, Nov. 14th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be made to the . For further information, please visit

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Singleton Funeral Home Glen Burnie , MD 410-766-7070 Donations

