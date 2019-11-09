James J. (Ed) Serio, 83, passed away on November 6, 2019 at his home in Pittsville, Maryland. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on January 3, 1936 to the late James H. and Catherine M. Serio (nee Berner) and raised in Lakeland on Huron Street. Ed worked for Lever Brothers at 5300 Holabird Avenue for almost 40 years. In 1997, he took a job with Freestate Reporting doing courier and office work for another 19 years, finally retiring when he was 80 years old. Ed was a long-time member of the Severn Elks Lodge. Throughout the years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching baseball and football. Ed is survived by his beloved wife of over 56 years, N. Diane (nee Christopher). They made their homes in Glen Burnie and Pasadena, and since 2016, Pittsville. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children: Kimberley Kline (Steve Mussare) of Severn; Patrick (Debbie) of Pasadena; James of Baltimore; Steven of Pittsville; and Mark Crossont of Annapolis; three grandchildren: Lacy Kline, Rachael DeLeonibus (Matthew) and Ryan Serio; and one great-granddaughter, Adley DeLeonibus. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Kline. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends may visit on Monday, Novemer 11th from 3pm-5pm and 7pm-9pm at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road in Pasadena, MD. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, November 12th at 10:00 am. Interment will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Park, 7215 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie, Maryland immediately following the funeral services. For online condolences please visit:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019