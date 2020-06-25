James Joseph "Jim" Carter Sr.
With deepest sorrow, we announce the death of Jim Carter (63) of Severna Park, Maryland, son of Mary (Breitenbeck) Carter and Edward Carter, Sr. Jim passed away at home with his family by his side June 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly J. Blair, of Severna Park, daughter Christina (Carter) Quin, son James Carter, Jr., grandchildren Alyssa Davis and Tyler Davis, step-sons Geoffrey Barrick, Harry Barrick, IV and Benjamin Barrick, and siblings Mary Lombardo, Patricia Quill, Margaret 'Peggy' Perley, Evelyn Clark, Suzanne Boulay, Kathleen 'Kathy' Garrett, Edward Carter, Jr., Joseph Carter and Gerard Carter. Jim was loved by all and his personality was larger than life, making friends wherever he went. He possessed a kind, gentle spirit and was generous to anybody in need. He loved hiking, paddle boarding and kayaking with his rescue dogs and ran 30+ marathons. He enjoyed life to its fullest, be it playing on the Severn River, playing disc golf with his family or just 'hanging' with friends and family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Jim's life will be announced at a later date and in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 25, 2020.
