Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James K. "Jimmy" Armiger Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James K. Armiger, Sr. "Jimmy", 85 of Annapolis, passed away at his home on March 13, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1935, in Calvert County, Maryland. Jimmy was in the Construction Industry, Owner/ Operator of J & K Piledriving. Also known by many for his Produce stands in Annapolis and Edgewater. His favorite television shows were of John Wayne and Matt Dillon, Sanford and Son and WWE wrestling. He loved to rabbit and squirrel hunt, he so enjoyed doing this growing up with his brother Albert and brother in law Raymond, in his later years with many friends. He is proceeded in death by his father, J. Hudson Armiger, mother, Helen L. Armiger [Wood], sister Helen Plummer, brother Albert Armiger, son John H. Armiger and his wife of 48 years E. Darlene Armiger. He is survived by his beloved sister Rosalee Sherman, his children; James K. Armiger, Jr. [Kathi], Mildred Johnson, Karen Wellman, Ruth Childers, Donna Davis, R. Steven Hall, Sr., Catherine Martin, J. Francis [Buck] Armiger, Sr. and E. Elizabeth [Lisa] Armiger. 21 grandchildren,12 great grandchildren, nieces and cousins. "In God's hands and forever in our hearts" Private Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens 1911 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD 2140, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Compass Regional Hospice 255 Comet Drive Centreville, Md. 21617 or online at

James K. Armiger, Sr. "Jimmy", 85 of Annapolis, passed away at his home on March 13, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1935, in Calvert County, Maryland. Jimmy was in the Construction Industry, Owner/ Operator of J & K Piledriving. Also known by many for his Produce stands in Annapolis and Edgewater. His favorite television shows were of John Wayne and Matt Dillon, Sanford and Son and WWE wrestling. He loved to rabbit and squirrel hunt, he so enjoyed doing this growing up with his brother Albert and brother in law Raymond, in his later years with many friends. He is proceeded in death by his father, J. Hudson Armiger, mother, Helen L. Armiger [Wood], sister Helen Plummer, brother Albert Armiger, son John H. Armiger and his wife of 48 years E. Darlene Armiger. He is survived by his beloved sister Rosalee Sherman, his children; James K. Armiger, Jr. [Kathi], Mildred Johnson, Karen Wellman, Ruth Childers, Donna Davis, R. Steven Hall, Sr., Catherine Martin, J. Francis [Buck] Armiger, Sr. and E. Elizabeth [Lisa] Armiger. 21 grandchildren,12 great grandchildren, nieces and cousins. "In God's hands and forever in our hearts" Private Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens 1911 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD 2140, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Compass Regional Hospice 255 Comet Drive Centreville, Md. 21617 or online at www.compassregionalhospice.org Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close