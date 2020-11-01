Keith was born in Greensboro, NC to James R. Potter & Zelda L. Conahan on December 24, 1948. He worked for the Board of Education , The Washington Post and the family Business Flowers By James after the family business was sold he worked for the Home Depot part time in Annapolis, MD. He enjoyed riding his Harley , and Attending Bike Week in Daytona Beach every year he also enjoyed bowling and Hanging out with his close friends at Dunkin Donuts Keith is preceded in death by his parents James R Potter and Zelda Conahan Keith is survived by his daughter Angela Potter Grandson Brian Smith, Jr. Granddaughter Briana Smith Nephew Charles T Wallis and Niece Ronda Miller And 2 Great Grandchildren Alani Simms and Raegan Smith. Services and interment private.



