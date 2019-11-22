Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Kiffer. View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Memorial service 12:00 PM John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Kenneth Kiffer, 67, of Annapolis, MD, passed away on November 17, 2019 at his home in Annapolis, MD. A Memorial Service will be at 12 noon on Saturday November 23, 2019 at John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis, Maryland 21401. James, known to many as "Jim", was born on February 18, 1952 in West Moreland County, Pennsylvania to the late Kenneth Richard and Nelda Grace Kiffer. He graduated from Highlands High School. He worked for Anne Arundel County for 30 years. Jim loved to crab, fish, hunt and spend time with his grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Nelda and his brothers Allan Lee and Charles Ervin Kiffer. Jim is survived by his brother Earl Kiffer (Susan), his sister Marjorie Rametta (George), his three sons by his first wife Pamela Sisson; Joshua Kiffer (Julie), Timothy Kiffer (Erin) , Gregory Kiffer (Glennessa) with three grandchildren Ella, Aidan and Bennett Kiffer. Jim had two stepchildren from his second wife Carol Kiffer; Robert Rafferty (Sharona) and Vanessa Mastros (Allen) and two step grandchildren; Joseph Mastros and Jacob Rafferty, as well as Jim's significant other Naomi Richards, two nieces, three nephews, three great-nieces, and one great-nephew. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Cancer Research Institute of New York, NY.

