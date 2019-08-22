|
James L. (Jim) Knepp, 85, of Crofton, MD, passed away on August 18, 2019. Jim was born on November 17, 1933 in Frostburg, MD, the son of James M. Knepp and Amy E. (Cooper) Knepp. Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later worked as a realtor for 45-years. Jim was very devoted to his family. He was preceded in death by his son Marty Knepp and brother Stanley Knepp. Jim is survived by his wife of 58-years Judy Knepp, daughter Kelly Knepp and Michael Sherman, daughter-in-law Sandy Knepp, and grandchildren Ryan Sheerin, Ellin Jacobson, Daniel Jacobson, and Aubry Knepp. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD, where a funeral service will begin at 12pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jim's memory to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or online at . Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019