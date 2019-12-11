On December 5, 2019 LtCol James Lee Quinn Jr. USAF-Ret passed away peacefully at his Ginger Cove residence in Annapolis, MD. surrounded by his children and their families. His 89 years of life is crowned by 62 years of marital bliss to his beloved deceased wife Anne Everett Quinn, his 11 children, 26 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 22 years of dedicated military service and graduation from U.S. Naval Academy in 1952. Please join us in celebrating his wonderful life as a husband, father, USAF Command Pilot, Vietnam Veteran and dedicated Catholic when the family receives all relatives and friends at Taylor Funeral Home 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD for a visitation from 3-8 pm on Friday December 13, 2019. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 9am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester Street in Annapolis. Internment with full military honors will be at St. Mary's Cemetery on West Street in Annapolis immediately following mass. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name to The Tuition Angel Assistance Program for St. Mary's School 109 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis, MD 21401 https://www.stmarysannapolis.org/giving/support-church/tuition-angel or St. Vincent de Paul Society C/O Saint Mary Church will be appreciated. Online condolences can be made and additional information found at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019