Retired Prince George's County Circuit Court Judge James J. Lombardi, 83, died peacefully with loved ones at home in Annapolis, Maryland, on June 11, 2019. Jim Lombardi was born in Philadelphia on March 11, 1936 and raised in Baltimore. After serving for two years in Japan with the U.S. Army, he graduated from Catholic University in 1961, then received his law degree from American University in 1963. That same year, he married Ann Landry of Millinockett, Maine. The couple had three children, Joseph, Ann Marie and Joyce. Jim Lombardi entered private law practice in 1970 and served in the Md. House of Delegates, representing Prince George's County, from 1971 to 1974. Jim served on the Md. Court of Appeals Standing Committee on Rules and Procedure for 25 years. Judge Lombardi became an Orphans Court judge in Prince George's in 1977 and then a part-time U.S. federal magistrate judge from 1980 to 1994. He was appointed to the Circuit Court for Prince George's County in 1997, where he served until mandatory retirement in 2006. "I believe the duty of a judge is to resolve disputes," Judge Lombardi wrote in 1998. In October 2017, Jim married his second love, Cindy Davis of Annapolis, Maryland. The couple lived in Annapolis with Cindy's son Davis, and their two dogs, Cooper and Charlie. Judge Lombardi is remembered as charismatic, personable, energetic, and a scholar of Shakespeare and Franklin Roosevelt. A lifetime lover of theater, he was proud to have played a starring role in "12 Angry Men" in a co-production of Prince George's Courts and Prince George's Little Theater in August 2001. Jim was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gherig's disease) in 2007 but managed to keep the disease at bay for over a decade. He died of complications of a stroke. Jim Lombardi is survived - and deeply loved - by his wife, three children, stepson, two grandchildren, and younger brother. Family and friends can celebrate Jim's life at Carroll House at St. Mary's in Annapolis on July 24, 2019 from 6 to 9 pm.

