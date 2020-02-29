James Lynn Sherman, Sr. passed away on February 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Linda Sherman; loving father of Dave (Laura), Steven (Lori) and the late Jay; dear grandfather of 4, great-grandfather of 2 and great-great grandfather of 1. James is also survived by one brother Ray Sherman (Ann) and his goddaughter Dawn. He will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 11 AM until 12:30 PM. A Graveside Service and Military Honors will be held at 1:15 PM on Saturday February 29, 2020 at Parkwood Cemetery 3310 Taylor Avenue Parkville, Maryland 21234. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020