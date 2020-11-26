James M. Carrier, 83, passed away November 17th. He was born to Michael and Mary Carrier on May 23, 1937 in Baltimore, Maryland. He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1957 and Johns Hopkins University in 1963. He was the first in his family to graduate college. He is survived by his wife Leonor (Mioranza) Carrier; sisters Patricia Carriere and Kathleen Cissin; children Michael (Kelly) Carrier and Michele (Eugene) Marx; stepdaughter Caroline (Michael) Waisberg; and grandchildren Matthew and Madeline Marx, Katelyn Carrier, and Sophia and Benjamin Waisberg. He is preceded in death by his wife Loretta (Kent) Carrier. He was a loving son, brother, husband, brother-in-law, father, father-in-law, grandfather, cousin, uncle and friend. Mass and internment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes any memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
.