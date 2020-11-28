1/
James M. Johnson Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. Johnson Sr., 70 of Davidsonville, MD, Born October 10th,1950 passed away October 29th. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Johnson, parents James and Helen Johnson, sister Susie Blackwell, and brother Thomas Johnson. Survived by sister Marilyn Cardoza, children Jamie and Michael Johnson, Kelly Scaldaferri, Nathan VonGohren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Private services have already been held. Please view and sign family guest book a www.beallfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved