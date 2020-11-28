James M. Johnson Sr., 70 of Davidsonville, MD, Born October 10th,1950 passed away October 29th. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Johnson, parents James and Helen Johnson, sister Susie Blackwell, and brother Thomas Johnson. Survived by sister Marilyn Cardoza, children Jamie and Michael Johnson, Kelly Scaldaferri, Nathan VonGohren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Private services have already been held. Please view and sign family guest book a www.beallfuneral.com