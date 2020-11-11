1/1
James Marshall Tewell Sr.
1937 - 2020
James Marshall Tewell, Sr., 83, a 49 year resident of Pasadena and formerly of Wagner's Point, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 in his home. Mr. Tewell was born February 7, 1937 in Cumberland, MD to the late Meryl Tewell and Opal Morris. He worked as a Chemical Operator in Manufacturing for 40 years until his retirement. Mr. Tewell enjoyed going to horse races, gambling and playing cards, especially with his family. In his younger days, he enjoyed going to the grocery store to catch up with neighbors as well as reading the local newspaper. Above all, Mr. Tewell loved a good discussion about Politics. In addition to his parents, Mr. Tewell is preceded in death by 4 siblings. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Dolores Tewell, son James Tewell, Jr (Melinda) of Pasadena, daughters Rosemarie Macola (Anthony) of Pasadena, MD, Barbara Holley (Craig) of Pasadena, MD, brother Roy Allen Tewell of Hurlock, MD, sisters Trudy Mynes of Brea, CA, Bonnie Heinlein (Wayne) of Pasadena, MD, granddaughters Ashley Oppelt, Marissa Macola and 4 great grandchildren. The family received visitors on Tuesday, November 10th from 3-6 pm at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122 where a service will be held Wednesday, November 11th at 11:00 am. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For livestreaming information, COVID restrictions, and online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
NOV
11
Service
11:00 AM
Stallings Funeral Home
NOV
11
Interment
Glen Haven Memorial Park
