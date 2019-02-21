Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Matthew Boswell. View Sign

Jimmy Boswell of Hebron, MD formerly of Gambrills and Bowie, MD passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Jimmy is the son of the late Roy F. and Mae C. Boswell; brother of Annie L. Poulin and her husband Kurt and Roy F. Boswell, Jr. and his wife Enola, and the late Agnes E. High, Mary P. Mayhew, Ida M. Boswell and Hilton L. Boswell, Sr. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces. Jimmy was a long time Prince George's county resident and a retired Prince George's County Firefighter. He was a numismatist and was also active in the Elks and American Legion. Family and friends will gather at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home from 2 to 4 pm Sunday, February 24, 2019 where a prayer service will be held at 4 pm. Inurnment with military honors will be held at 10:45 am, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .

