James "Jim" Wellington Mayo, 89, a 9-year resident of Annapolis and previously of Bethesda, MD, passed away on January 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born on March 2, 1930 in Atlanta, GA to the late James and Thelma Mayo, James earned a BS degree in Math from Morehouse College, a SM in Mathematical Physics from Howard University and his Ph.D. in Physics from MIT. James served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. He worked for the Department of Energy as the Division Director for Electrochemical Systems and for the National Science Foundation, Science Education Division. James had a passion for education. He was the Associate Provost for Sponsored Programs at Catholic University and was the Founder and Department Chairman of the Morehouse College Physics Department. A parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davidsonville, MD, James was also a member of Phi Beta Kappa and the National Institute of Science. His interests included science, music, tennis and studying foreign languages. James was the loving husband of 56 years to Sandra Bratton Mayo, devoted father of: Joanna (Kyle Johnson) Mayo of Rockville, MD, Janell Mayo (Lawrence III) Duncan of Potomac, MD and Jamila Mayo (Louis) Schragger of Edgewater, MD, grandfather of: Lauren, Elizabeth, Kyla, Alexandra, Lawrence IV and Josephine. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Friday, January 17 at 10 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in James's memory to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122 (

