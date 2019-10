James Alyouis McCruden, 71, a 38 year resident of Pasadena, MD and formerly of the Severna Park/Arnold area, died on October 5, 2019 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mr. McCruden is preceded in death by his parents, John and Wanda McCruden; brother, John McCruden; and sisters, Ann Napier and Alma Cooper. He is survived by his sons, James M. McCruden and partner, Dr. Lory Richter, of Baltimore, Jonathan B. McCruden and fiance, Lindsey Smith , of Pasadena, and Jordan A. McCruden of Pasadena; daughters, Hannah R. McCruden-Sawyer of Bel Air and Lindsay M. Guercio and husband, David Jr., of Pasadena; their mother, Kathy McCruden; brother, Stephen McCruden of Florida; sister, Sally Kirchoff of Delaware; and 9 grandchildren. Friends may visit on Thursday, October 10 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will take place on Friday, October 11 at 8:30 a.m. Interment at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville.