James McCruden (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD
21122
(410)-360-1770
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:30 AM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
Obituary
James Alyouis McCruden, 71, a 38 year resident of Pasadena, MD and formerly of the Severna Park/Arnold area, died on October 5, 2019 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mr. McCruden is preceded in death by his parents, John and Wanda McCruden; brother, John McCruden; and sisters, Ann Napier and Alma Cooper. He is survived by his sons, James M. McCruden and partner, Dr. Lory Richter, of Baltimore, Jonathan B. McCruden and fiance, Lindsey Smith, of Pasadena, and Jordan A. McCruden of Pasadena; daughters, Hannah R. McCruden-Sawyer of Bel Air and Lindsay M. Guercio and husband, David Jr., of Pasadena; their mother, Kathy McCruden; brother, Stephen McCruden of Florida; sister, Sally Kirchoff of Delaware; and 9 grandchildren. Friends may visit on Thursday, October 10 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will take place on Friday, October 11 at 8:30 a.m. Interment at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
