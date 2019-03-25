James Moore

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Moore.

James Moore, formerly of Annapolis, passed away, March 23, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm., on March 30, 2019 , at Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd N. Hagerstown, MD. Friends will be received one hour prior to service. More information may be found at www.douglasfiery.com.
Funeral Home
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 791-7759
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.