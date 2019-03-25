James Moore, formerly of Annapolis, passed away, March 23, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm., on March 30, 2019 , at Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd N. Hagerstown, MD. Friends will be received one hour prior to service. More information may be found at www.douglasfiery.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019