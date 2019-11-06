Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Toledo 1405A Bernath Parkway Toledo , OH 43615 (419)-861-3770 Send Flowers Obituary

On October, 30, 2019, James (Jim) B. Morgan passed away suddenly at Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio after a long illness at the age of 49. Jim was born July 31, 1970 in Landover, MD to Don and Virginia Morgan. He graduated from Arundel High School in 1988 and attended Anne Arundel Community College. He married Wendy Brown in 2004. The greatest joy in his life cane when he became the father of their twins. He was a wonderful father. He was a huge fan of the Denver Broncos. He loved to travel and enjoyed locations near the water for fishing. He loved spending time with his family in Maryland. He had a child-like love of roller coasters and amusement parks. He had a wonderful sense of humor and brought joy to everyone who knew him. He is survived by his parents Don and Virginia, siblings Deanna Bell, Cindy Thomason, David Morgan, Linda Morgan, wife Wendy, children Ian and Lorelai, nieces and nephews Brian, Kevin, Natali, Caitlyn, Daniel, and Michael. He was a son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend to many. Although his loss has been profound, he will remain in our hearts forever.

On October, 30, 2019, James (Jim) B. Morgan passed away suddenly at Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio after a long illness at the age of 49. Jim was born July 31, 1970 in Landover, MD to Don and Virginia Morgan. He graduated from Arundel High School in 1988 and attended Anne Arundel Community College. He married Wendy Brown in 2004. The greatest joy in his life cane when he became the father of their twins. He was a wonderful father. He was a huge fan of the Denver Broncos. He loved to travel and enjoyed locations near the water for fishing. He loved spending time with his family in Maryland. He had a child-like love of roller coasters and amusement parks. He had a wonderful sense of humor and brought joy to everyone who knew him. He is survived by his parents Don and Virginia, siblings Deanna Bell, Cindy Thomason, David Morgan, Linda Morgan, wife Wendy, children Ian and Lorelai, nieces and nephews Brian, Kevin, Natali, Caitlyn, Daniel, and Michael. He was a son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend to many. Although his loss has been profound, he will remain in our hearts forever. Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close