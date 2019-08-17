Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy Morin passed away on August 4, 2019 in Baltimore County, Maryland. Jimmy was born on October 2, 1984 in Annapolis, Maryland to Michele and Robert Morin. Jimmy grew up and attended school in Edgewater, Maryland. In 1995, Jimmy and his family relocated to Brewer, Maine where Jimmy became an avid snowboarder and an accomplished ice hockey player during his time at Brewer High School. During these years, Jimmy discovered his passion for skateboarding, a talent that he would enjoy for the remainder of his life. In 2001, Jimmy and his parents returned to Maryland where Jimmy became a respected member of the skateboarding scene in Baltimore. Jimmy will be remembered as a compassionate soul who could always guarantee a laugh and a good conversation. Jimmy was predeceased by his grandparents, Mary E. Morin (Gauvin), Edward L. Morin, James F. Roberts and Wilma Knight (Martin). Jimmy is survived by his parents Michele and Robert Morin of Selbyville, Delaware and Port Saint Lucie, Florida, his sister Jacqueline Huntley and her husband Justin of North Yarmouth, Maine, his beloved dog "Buster", numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and of course, many friends who Jimmy loved and cherished. Celebration of life and interment services will be celebrated privately among family and friends.

