James Frank Nayden died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Baltimore on Feb 2, 2020. Frank was born August 14, 1928 in Annapolis Maryland. He attended St Mary's grammar school and Mt. St Joseph High School. He Served two years in the Air Force and graduated from Loyola College in 1952. He Graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1978. Frank married Elise Wade on Nov 9, 1952 at St Mary's Church, in Annapolis Maryland. He worked in the insurance industry and spent most of his career serving as Assistant Commissioner for the Maryland Insurance Administration. After retiring from that position, he was Of Counsel for the Baltimore law firm of Funk and Bolton. A great sports fan, Frank was a coach for Arbutus Little League Baseball from 1965-1975. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Turf Valley Country Club for many years. He was also a lover of opera, classical music, and literature. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elise, two sons and their spouses, Hank Nayden (Ginny), Matthew Nayden (Sharon), and four grandchildren: Thomas, Caroline, Kate, and Dan. He is also survived by one brother, John Nayden of Connecticut. A memorial gathering will be held at the Taylor Funeral Home in Annapolis from 1-3 on Friday, February 7th and a Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis, at 9 a.m. Saturday, February 8th.

