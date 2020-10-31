James Patrick Dunne, Jr., 86, husband of Evelyn Bernice Dunne of Linthicum, has gone on to his permanent camping trip with the Heavenly Father. Jim peacefully passed away, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Born July 21, 1934 at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Massachusetts, Jim was the son of the late James P. Dunne, Sr. and Anastasia (Ann) Dunne (Duffy). He was raised in Wellesley, Massachusetts graduating from Wellesley High School in 1953. He attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute and earned a BS degree in Civil Engineering in 1958. After internships at Bethlehem Steel and hitch hiking across the country for summer work, he married Evelyn Bernice Morrisseau, from Worcester, Massachusetts in May 1959. A week after the wedding he reported to the Army for basic training at Fort Bragg. He was discharged after three months so that he could join the Federal Highway Administration to help design and build the Interstate Highway system. Within the FHWA, he was a field engineer in the high desert in California and in Raleigh North Carolina. He then moved to the regional office in Washington, DC in 1961 and then moved to Baltimore in 1962. He was a member of the AASHTO materials engineering organization focused on quality assurance of concrete and road projects. He specialized in Materials Specification and Quality Assurance engineering for most of his career. Jim was awarded the Secretary of Transportation Community Service Award and many Outstanding Performance Awards during his career. He retired in 2000 after 42 years. After retirement, Jim managed the Northeast Asphalt User Producer Group (NEAUPG) and the Northeast States Materials Engineering Association (NESMEA) until 2016. Jim led a life of service always volunteering time and energy to various organizations. His community service involvement included: Active Election Day Official for Anne Arundel County, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), Ferndale Elementary PTA, YMCA Indian Guides, and coaching in Linthicum/Ferndale Little League. He was an active member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, the McGivney Council of Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Assembly #381 team, the Order of the Arrow, member of the ARC of Central Maryland, OBI, and Glen Burnie Civitan International branch. Among his many activities, he coordinated field days for schools, running the Civitan Pizza stand at the Glen Burnie Fair, delivering fruitcakes, servicing Med-A-Vend machines at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and bingo halls. Central to his faith and his service, the Catholic Church was an important part of his life. He was an active lay person in the church over his lifetime. He served on the Parish Council, Building Chairman, Sunday School teacher, a Eucharist Minister and Hospital visitor. As the Building Chairman, he assisted in designing, funding, and building the Church of the Crucifixion in Marley, MD. Jim was a lifelong Scout and enjoyed the outdoors and teaching and leading Scouts. Jim joined the Cub Scouts in 1943 when he was 9 years old and continued on to the Boy Scouts where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He led troops even before his sons were old enough to join and for long after they aged out. He had been a Scout Master, Cub Master, Committee Chairman, and Unit Commissioner in Anne Arundel county. Since 1996, Jim has been the leader of a Special Needs Scout troop, Troop 216, which still goes on summer camp trips and teaches life learning skills to boys and adults. Jim loved sharing skills of camping, bead working, leather working, and campfire cooking. He excelled in Dutch oven cooking and made a great upside-down pineapple cake over the coals. Jim loved camping, hiking, and being in the outdoors. Jim was often acknowledged for his leadership and service, receiving the following awards for his activities in the Boy Scouts: Eagle Scout (1950), St. George Adult Religious Award from the Catholic Committee on Scouting, the Four Rivers District Award of Merit, Treasure Award and Distinguished Scouter of the Year (2009), Silver Beaver Award, Torch of Gold Award (an BSA award for Special Needs Scouting) and the very prestigious Medal of Honor from the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Jim loved his family and had many lifelong friends. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Evelyn and their five children, Brian (Mary-Ellen) of Thornton, CO, Michelle Malchester (Michael) of Millersville, MD, Julie Clegg (Joseph) of Huntsville, AL, Timothy (Signe Yock) of Falls Church, VA, and William (Fiona) of Torrance, CA. He is very proud of his 14 grandchildren (Jennifer, Katelyn, Adam, Joseph, Megan, Jessica, Michael, Andrew, Jon, Kaia, Taliesin, Tryn Elle, and Lauren) and 4 great-grandchildren (Ava, Jack, Gus, and Maia) and loved to attend their sporting events, concerts, and other activities. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Hickey (Dunne) of Tucson, Arizona and 8 nieces and nephews He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Paul Dunne, and nephew, David Hickey. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private viewing, funeral, and internment will be held. A virtual viewing, celebration of life and funeral ceremony will be made available, details may be found at singletonfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: Boy Scout Troop #216, c/o BB&T Bank, 1219 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113 or on GoFundMe site at https://gf.me/u/y6ujqr