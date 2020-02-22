On February 20, 2020. James passed away with his wife by his side. He was 88 years old. He is the beloved husband of Mary Ann Parks. Cherished father of Brian Parks and wife Debbie. Loving grandfather of Brian and Cody Parks. Dear brother of Charles, and Dorothy Parks, and the late Richard and John Parks. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy Wednesday 4 to 8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 AM in St. Athanasius Chapel, followed by Military Honors and Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020