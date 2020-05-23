James "Ray" Reid
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 25, 1940- May 6, 2020 James "Ray" Reid, formerly of Damascus, Maryland, died May 6, 2020, in Branson, Missouri. Ray was a member of The Harvest-Oak Grove Church in Oak Grove, Arkansas. Ray, and his loving wife of 59 years, Gail, lived in Rockville, Maryland; Damascus, Maryland; Centreville, Virginia; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Christiansted St.Croix, US Virgin Islands; Fletcher, North Carolina; Lake Sinclair, Georgia; and Blue Eye, Missouri. They traveled extensively to 49 of 50 US states and several trips to Israel. Ray accepted JESUS as his savior at the Garden Tomb in Jerusalem, Israel, November 6, 1978. He was a Commercial Construction Estimator until his death and was known throughout the industry as "The Bidman". He was Co-owner of My Father's House Christian Bookstore, with his wife Gail. He enjoyed doing Genealogical research for friends and had over 14,000 names in his own Family Tree. He loved to travel, having visited over a thousand places during his life. He hiked over 1200 miles of the Appalachian Trail. Surviving are his wife Crosby "Gail" Reid of Blue Eye, Missouri; sons: James Raymond Reid Jr. (wife Cathy), of Brunswick, Maryland, Jeffery Scott Reid (wife Lena) of Dallas, Texas, Joseph Paul Reid of Eatonton, Georgia; and daughters: Jennifer Gail Limeri (husband Peter) of Marietta, Georgia, Joanna Evelyn Wauhop (husband Michael) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. His son, Gerald Alan Reid, preceded him in death in February 1995. His parents, Ralph Odell "Buck" Reid and Winifred Grace Reid, both preceded him in death. Final arrangements were conducted by Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri. A memorial service will be held in Maryland at a later date. (Possibly August 2020) All of the details will be updated on his Caring Bridge page (www.caring-bridge.org/visit/rayreid). https://cremationsoftheozarks.com/james-ray-reid/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremations of the Ozarks
130 Industrial Park
Hollister, MO 65672
417-544-0218
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 20, 2020
Offering my deepest condolences. May the family find comfort in God's word during this difficult time. 1 Peter 5:6,7
May 20, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family for their recent lost. May they remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in our heavenly father. Romans 15:13
May 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort to heal your heart.
D T
May 20, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved