James Richard "Jim" Halley, 84, a 45-year resident of Annapolis and previously of Beltsville, MD, passed away on March 15, 2020 at Somerford Place Annapolis. Born on April 11, 1935 in Washington, DC to the late Frank and Alice Halley, Jim graduated from Northwestern High School in Adelphi, MD. He excelled in many sports and received a sports scholarship to the University of Maryland. Jim's love of sports continued throughout his entire life and, over the years, he was a member of several senior softball teams. Jim was a successful investor and business owner. He also enjoyed collecting art and coins. Jim was preceded in death by his son, Craig Halley, grandson, Ruslan Halley and great grandson, Victor Halley. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Louise Virginia Halley; three sons, Steven Halley of Long Beach, CA, Richard Halley of Canton, OH, and Gary (Christine) Tanner of Ocean View, DE; one brother, Frank (Eulah) Halley of Oxford, FL; a grandson, Gregory (Kelley) Tanner; three granddaughters, Virginia Halley, Christie (Corey) Willet and Rebecca Halley; and two great grandchildren, Jesse and Maisie Willett. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 100 Painters Mill Road, Ste., 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Gateway Center Drive, Clarksville, MD 20871. Online condolences may be offered at:

