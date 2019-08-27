June 30, 1930-July 10, 2019 Born in Crafton, PA eldest son of James Robert and Jean Kelley Bowser. Grew up in Oakmont, PA, attended the United States Naval Academy, class of 1952, entered the United States Marine Corps and was a decorated veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired as a Colonel from the Marine Corps in 1977 after serving on the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Washington, DC. His passion for the sciences ultimately lead to a fulfilling career at Space Imaging in Lanham MD. In 1955, after a persistent 6 year courtship, he married the girl of his dreams, Carroll Lillian Wells. They were married for 63 years, until her passing in Sept 2018. They traveled the world together and especially enjoyed the blue waters and pink sands of Bermuda. He is survived by his two siblings, three children, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A USNA Columbarium service will take place Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10am. The family requests that donations in lieu of flowers or gifts be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 or The Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 102 • PMB 609 Oceanside, CA 92057
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019