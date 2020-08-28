1/1
James Robert Osborne Sr.
1930 - 2020
James Robert Osborne, Sr. passed away on August 13, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born in Verda, Kentucky on August 22, 1930 to Ewell Vincent Osborne and Mary Susan Parrott. Jimmy was the youngest of ten siblings and was raised on a family farm in rural Kentucky. He enjoyed telling stories of his boyhood life. At the age of 10, he operated the town grist mill to help support his family. He also worked at a local sawmill. At 16 (stretching his age a couple of years), he signed up to serve in the National Guard while attending Knox Central High School. In 1950, he enlisted in the US Navy. After completing Aviation Prep School in the top five percent of his class, he was stationed at the Patuxent Naval Air Test Center. While in Maryland, he met his wife of more than 66 years. They married in Baltimore in 1953 and lived in Norfolk, VA where he served as an aircraft machinist aboard numerous aircraft carriers. After military service, he continued working in the commercial aviation industry for British Overseas Airways, Pan American, and United Airlines. In later years, as project engineer, he participated in the electrical design and construction of major facilities including the North Anna Nuclear Generating Center, the Calvert Cliffs LNG terminal, and the DC Metro-rail System. Jimmy fought a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis, but was determined to remain independent. He was very self-reliant, and could easily repair or build most anything. He was always available to lend a helping hand to friends and family with their projects. Jimmy remained a farm-boy at heart throughout his life. He would often be found in his backyard feeding the birds and the squirrels. One of the things he enjoyed the most was his garden. Each year, he grew a variety of vegetables from seeds, including his famous tomatoes. He enjoyed music, sailing the Chesapeake, but he was the most proud and the happiest when his family gathered around him. Jimmy was predeceased by his beloved wife, Tessie Osborne. He is survived by his daughter, Carmen Kenchington (Henry) of Annapolis; and his son, James Osborne, Jr. (Rosalie) of Severna Park; six grandchildren, Julia, Lauren, Matthew, JB, Michael, and Ryan; and seven great-grandchildren. A celebration of Jimmy Osborne's life will be planned for a later date. Contributions in his name can be made to support Disabled American Veterans or Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 28, 2020.
