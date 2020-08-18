With deepest sorrow, we announce that James Ryan-MacKay MacKay Anderson age 29, our beloved son and brother passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. James was a rising chef. He worked his way up through the ranks of Annapolis' best restaurants honing his skills in the kitchen's of Fox's Den, Preserve, and most recently as Executive Chef of Sailor Oyster Bar. On his days off he studied cookbooks and tested recipes for his friends. James was always ready and willing to "talk shop" with fellow food lovers and chefs. For James, food was more than just a means to satisfy hunger, it was about bringing people together. Since James' death, many have written about how special he was and how fortunate they were to have met him. James was known for his outgoing personality, sense of humor, cooking skills, and love and loyalty to his friends and family. He had a natural talent for comedy and storytelling. As one of his close friends wrote: "You lit this world up with amazing humor, genuine interest, and a zest for life that was uniquely yours. You never did it halfway, and knew how to whip up some incredible eats!" James lived in Annapolis with his fiancé Megan, their dog Jada and cat Rza. In his free time, he trained in Mixed Martial Arts. He loved trying new restaurants and cuisines. James and Megan recently traveled to Mexico and Georgia (country) where they explored and ate the local cuisine. James hosted pop up dinners in various locations around Annapolis and recently launched Plated by James, a farm to table catering company. James cared deeply about his friends and family. He is survived by his parents Bill Anderson and Ann Ryan-Anderson of Annapolis, his siblings Leigh Anderson of Los Angeles California, Wills Anderson of Mount Vernon Washington, and fiancé Megan Case of Annapolis. A private service was held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store