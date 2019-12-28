On November 3, 2019, James Alden Ryba died as a result of complications from Coritcobasal Degeneration, a rare neurodegenerative disorder. He is survived by his wife Barbara, two daughters, Beth Haab and Nancy Panza; his sons-in-law, Tim Haab and Mike Panza; and his five grandchildren, Abby, Maddy, and Drew Haab and Sophia and C.J. Panza. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Harriette Ryba, and his brother, Jack Ryba. He is survived by his brother Larry Ryba. A memorial service will take place on January 4, 2020 at Harundale Presbyterian Church at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be sent to Hardundale Presbyterian Church-Music Department (1020 Eastway, Glen Burnie MD 21060)

