James S. Bauchspies, 86, of Bowie, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 30, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born Aug. 12, 1933 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, the fourth son of Col Rollin L. Bauchspies, MC and Kathryne E. Bauchspies' six children. He is a graduate of the West Point Class of 1956 and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant, Infantry. He was an Army Aviator qualified in both fixed and rotary wing aircraft and served in flying assignments in Hawaii, Korea and Vietnam. He transferred to the Transportation Corps and attended VPI where he obtained a Master's Degree in Aerospace Engineering. He became a member of the Army's R&D Specialty Program with assignments in the Washington, DC area until his retirement in 1976 as a LTC. Among his military awards are the LOM (w/OLC), MSM (w/2OLC), AM, and ARCOM (w/OLC). Following retirement from the Army, he joined ORI Inc. and worked for it and its successor companies as a Senior Project Engineer leaving the company as the Director of the Aeronautical Research and Technology Division in 1995 after the company was acquired by CSC. During this period he obtained his JD from George Washington University and joined the Maryland bar. He also authored a genealogical record of the Bauchspies family and was named a Melvin Jones Fellow by the Lions Clubs International Foundation in recognition of his commitment to serving his community with the Bowie Lions Club. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Georgine L. (Fetzer) Bauchspies, his parents, four brothers, CAPT Rollin L. Bauchspies, Jr. USN Ret, Frank T. Bauchspies, Col Robert W. Bauchspies, USA Ret., Col Richard E. Bauchspies, USA Ret., a brother-in-law, LTC Lewis Miller, and two sisters in law, Margaret (Billings) Bauchspies, wife of Rollin and Delores (Maddux) Bauchspies, wife of Frank. He is survived by a son, Todd L. Bauchspies, and his wife, Cynthia L. Bauchspies, a sister Kathryne E. (Bauchspies), wife of Lewis, two sisters in law, Karin (Jorgensen) Bauchspies, widow of Robert, of Alpharetta, Georgia and Barbara (Kornegay), widow of Richard, of Portsmouth, RI as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father, and mentor and he will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 13108 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD on Saturday Nov. 9, 2019 at 2:00pm. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Bowie Lions Club, PO Box 728, Bowie MD 20718-0728. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019