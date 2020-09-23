1/1
James Sample
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. James V. Sample died on September 21, 2020 at the age of 80 after a long illness. Mr. Sample was born on August 16, 1940 in Columbus, Indiana. After finishing high school, he moved to Yuma, Arizona. He enrolled in Arizona State University, graduating in 1964. He then enlisted in the United States Navy where he served until 1969. After his Navy tour, Mr. Sample began a career with the National Security Agency at Fort George G. Meade, MD. After his retirement, Mr. Sample relocated to Carrollton, GA where he lived the remainder of his life as a devoted husband of 51 years to Rosemary Kathleen; and father to daughter, Rebecca Lynn and son, James Terrence; and grandfather to Violet Rosemary Sample. Mr. Sample was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, the Phoenix Society and the NRA. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family would like to thank Tanner Home Health staff, Kim, Deborah, and Rhonda, who were wonderful long-time caregivers who the family appreciates. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, September 24 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Gaurav Shroff officiating. Inurnment will be in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post #143. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com. Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
(770) 832-7056
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Almon Funeral Home & Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved