Mr. James V. Sample died on September 21, 2020 at the age of 80 after a long illness. Mr. Sample was born on August 16, 1940 in Columbus, Indiana. After finishing high school, he moved to Yuma, Arizona. He enrolled in Arizona State University, graduating in 1964. He then enlisted in the United States Navy where he served until 1969. After his Navy tour, Mr. Sample began a career with the National Security Agency at Fort George G. Meade, MD. After his retirement, Mr. Sample relocated to Carrollton, GA where he lived the remainder of his life as a devoted husband of 51 years to Rosemary Kathleen; and father to daughter, Rebecca Lynn and son, James Terrence; and grandfather to Violet Rosemary Sample. Mr. Sample was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, the Phoenix Society and the NRA. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family would like to thank Tanner Home Health staff, Kim, Deborah, and Rhonda, who were wonderful long-time caregivers who the family appreciates. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, September 24 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Gaurav Shroff officiating. Inurnment will be in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post #143. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
. Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.