James "Jimmy" Scott Riddleberger passed away on November 15, 2019 in Gary Indiana. Jimmy was born on December 24, 1954 in Annapolis, Maryland to the late Page and Miriam Riddleberger. He was preceded in death by his sister Norma P. Ford and brother Page A Riddleberger. Jimmy grew up in downtown Annapolis and graduated from Annapolis High School in 1972. He loved seafood and his favorite pastime was crabbing. In his youth Jimmy would head out with his bucket and net hoping to return with a catch his mother "Mamie" would cook. An avid sports fan once loyal to the Colts, he supported the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles. Jimmy's wife Sabrina best describes him as sweet, loving, caring and kind but stubborn to the core! Jimmy is survived by his wife Sabrina Riddleberger of Gary Indiana; inlaws James and Edna Lewis of Griffith, Indiana; daughter Doris Hoffart; grandson Ethan Hoffart; sisters Joan R. Perry and Nancy A. Riddleberger of Annapolis Maryland. He is also survived and will be remembered by his nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to: The Chesapeake Bay Foundation 6 Herndon Avenue Annapolis, Maryland 21403 [email protected]
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019