James William Siedlecki, 63, passed away on the 3rd of May 2019 while walking the Camino de Santiago near Pamplona, Spain. He was on his third pilgrimage on the Camino and was accompanied by his son, Michael. Jim was born August 9, 1955 to Theodore and Martha (Stachecki) Siedlecki and grew up in Southampton, New York in a Polish-American Catholic community with his extended family. He served as an Intelligence Officer in the Navy from 1979 through 1984, following in the footsteps of his father and reflecting a strong family commitment to Naval service. Upon leaving the Navy, he married his wife, Marilyn Quinn, thanks to an introduction by his dear friend, Gene Lynch, who pre-deceased him. Jim and Marilyn were blessed with the birth of their son, Michael, in 1995, and the three of them were inseparable as they embraced travel, museums, music, karate, and good food, always while making time for family and friends. Jim at all times encouraged Michael's passions - from history, to rowing, to karate, to music - and provided a daily example of what it means to be a dedicated and devoted father. Jim had an uncanny ability to share his joy for life, from the smallest of flowers to the grandest of cathedrals. Jim leaves behind his wife and son, sisters Patricia Dwyer and Marcia Zuhoski, brother Theodore Siedlecki, and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, friends, and others who were touched by his infectious and boisterous laugh, generous heart, and irreverent sense of humor. He is gone too soon but he passed away doing what he loved, at his favorite place on earth, while walking with his son through a field of green and wildflowers on the Camino. There will be a private mass for the immediate family the morning of May 16, 2019. Friends and family are invited to drink, eat, and fill the parting glass at a celebration of Jim's life that will take place from noon to three Thursday May 16, 2019 at Franklin's Restaurant and Brewery, 5123 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville, MD, 20781. Memorial donations may be made to the DeMatha Choral Program, in honor of James Siedlecki, and mailed to: DeMatha Catholic High School, 4318 Madison St., Hyattsville, MD. 20781, Attn: Mr. James Turk.

