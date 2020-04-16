Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Stanley Turley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Stanley Turley, 96, passed away of natural causes on April 10, 2020 at the Heritage Harbour Health and Rehabilitation Center in Annapolis, MD. Born on December 18, 1923 to the late Isabelle and Harry Turley, Jr., Stanley was raised in Mount Savage, MD. He worked as a machinist apprentice at the Cumberland and Pennsylvania Railroad Shops in Mount Savage until November 1943 when he joined the U.S. Army . Stanley served as a military tank mechanic at the Armored Command Center at Fort Knox, KY until his honorable discharge in May 1946. Upon returning home, Stanley began a 39-year career as a locomotive machinist for the Western Maryland, Baltimore and Ohio and then the CSX Railroads, retiring in 1985. Once he was retired, Stanley enjoyed traveling to many places throughout the United States including Hawaii. He also made numerous trips to England to visit friends and distant relatives. As a result of health issues, Stanley moved to Annapolis in 2015 to be near his brother. He remained in reasonably good health until very shortly before his passing. Stanley is survived by his brother, Bill Turley and his wife, Noilly; nephew, Don Turley; and nieces, Sue Wertz and Christina Knott, all of Annapolis, MD. Due to the current pandemic, Stanley will be buried privately at St. George's Episcopal Church Cemetery in Mount Savage. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to the Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) Foundation, 2000 Medical Parkway, Belcher Pavilion, Ste. 604, Annapolis, MD 21401. Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

