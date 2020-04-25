LTC (Ret) James Allen Thompson, a truly beautiful man and loving husband, went home to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020. He served in the United States Army for 32 years, from 1948 to 1980. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree (Business Administration) from University of Maryland. He was in the Army of Occupation in Japan after World War II, and also served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars as an Army Ordnance Corps officer. He was an avid golfer, hunter, mechanic, and community volunteer. He is survived by his wife of over 63 years, LTC (Ret) Frances W. Thompson, a Navy/Army nurse; daughter Allene Thompson Martin (husband, Tom Martin); son Jay Alan Thompson (wife, Patricia "Cuqui" Thompson); and grandchildren James and Sarah Martin. At a later date, LTC (Ret) James Thompson will be memorialized at Arlington Cemetery. The family is sincerely grateful for the love, condolences, thoughts, and prayers from all of our dear friends and family members around the world. Dad, you are and were truly the best of the best!
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020