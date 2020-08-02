James (Jay) Tuttle Lewald passed away on July 26, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born in Baltimore, on January 17, 1940, to Ella May Tuttle Lewald and James Henry Lewald. In his early years, his family moved several times and Jay collected fond memories of life in homes in Atlanta, GA and Richmond, VA before his family claimed Sherwood Forest, MD as its home. Jay attended Severn School before his father's work took them to Ridgewood, NJ where he would meet the love of his life. He first laid eyes on Marion Hornaday while walking down the street in his new hometown and quickly asked who she was, as he spotted her from across the street. And, in that first moment, he is reported to have said "I'm going to marry that girl!". And in 1962, he did, and they would enjoy 58 years of marriage together. After graduating from Ridgewood High School in 1959, Jay attended Paul Smith's College and SUNY Farmingdale before joining the U.S. Army and serving in Korea. Upon returning from Korea, Jay would embark on a career in aviation that started in aircraft lending at National Community Bank. While there, he had the opportunity to obtain his private pilot's license. This early introduction to aviation led to a 20-year career in the commuter (now regional) airline industry. Jay's first airline job involved starting Wings Airways in Blue Bell, PA which offered frequently scheduled 15-minute flights in 9 passenger airplanes from Wings Field to Philadelphia International Airport. He then took that model to Princeton, NJ and began Princeton Airways in Princeton, NJ. As his aviation career continued, he held leadership positions with Freedom Airlines, Pilgrim Airlines and Command Airways prior to transitioning to commuter aircraft sales with Shorts Brothers. His job working for Shorts brought him back to Maryland in 1988, allowing him and Marion to settle in Severna Park which has been their home ever since. After retiring from Shorts Brothers in 1991, Jay started what may have been his favorite vocation – working at West Marine as a Store Manager. His life-long love of sailing and being on the water made it the perfect job for him and he continued in that role until he fully retired in 2010. In addition to his passion for being on the water and sailing, Jay will be remembered for his love of dancing (especially to '50s music) and the way he helped friends and family with his nononsense advice. Jay also had an artistic side that led to him to tackle various building projects for his home and his boat and, in the fall, he loved to watch football in front of a roaring fire. But, above all, it is his fun-loving spirit of adventure that has left his loved ones with many memories that bring smiles to their faces. In addition to his wife, Marion Hornaday Lewald of Severna Park, Jay is also survived by his daughter Nancy Lewald Neufer, of Philadelphia, PA, his daughter Karen Lewald Williams, sonin-law Hall Williams, and grandsons Cedar Williams and Mydland Williams, all of Severna Park. Jay is also survived by his sister Jenny Corckran and her husband Jim and his sister Phebe McPherson and her husband Bruce and their families, as well as his brother's family. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert Lewald, his son-in-law David Neufer and his niece Phebe Corckran King. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in support of Alzheimer's research (e.g., www.alz.org
). A memorial service celebrating Jay's life will be scheduled at a later date.