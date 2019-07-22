James R. "Jim" Watkins, a 17 year resident of Gambrills, MD, and formerly of Arnold, found peace on July 18, 2019. Jim was born in Washington D.C. on December 18, 1926, an early Christmas gift to his parents Lena and Sidney Watkins. Jim worked for 33 years with Verizon and was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Annapolis Evangelical Lutheran Church in Edgewater, MD. He enjoyed making beer, cutting glass and was a Boy Scout leader for over 25 years. Jim is survived by his wife Frances L. Watkins, his son Bruce Watkins of Chesapeake Beach, MD as well as two grand children and 3 great children as well at 6 step children Billy Langloh of Springfield, VA., Mike Gilheany of Summersville, SC,., John Gilheany of Berlin, MD., Jimmy Gilheany of Glen Rose, TX., Patty Langloh of Millsboro, DE., Debbie Caddy of Bradenton, FL., as well as 5 step-grandchildren and 9 step-great grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by his wife Nettie, his son David and his brother Robert. Friends my pay respects to the family from 2-4 and 6-7:30 PM on Thursday, July 25th where funeral services will begin at 7:30PM at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road Bowie, MD 20715. A private burial will follow on Friday. Donations in his memory can be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 (please note name of loved one in memo line) or online at www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 22, 2019