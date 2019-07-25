James Ellis White, 81, of Powhatan, VA passed away on July 6, 2019. He is survived by his children Suzanne Harris, of Cumberland, VA, and Michael White of El Dorado, CA, sister Peggy White of VA, along with grandchildren Kasey Harris, Lacie Harris, Sadie White, and Maya White. Mr. White was born in Homewood, MS, to Ralph and Esther (Tadlock) White. While serving in the Army in the early 1960's in France he met Doris Quessy of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, CA. They were married and settled in Bowie, MD. While raising a family Mr. White served 30 years working for the National Security Agency (NSA) in Fort Meade, MD. After retirement Jim and Doris moved to Powhatan, VA. He was preceded in death by Doris after over 50 years of marriage. Services for Mr. White will be August 7, 10:30 AM at St John Neumann Catholic Church in Powhatan, VA
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 25, 2019