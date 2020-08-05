1/1
James William Booker III
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James William Booker, III, of Pasadena passed away on August 3, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 12, 1948 to James W. and Rita Booker and was raised in Linthicum, Maryland. James worked as a firefighter for Anne Arundel County for 27 years. He owned and operated in Anne Arundel County four Jiffy Lubes for over 30 years. He liked to spend time at his Ocean City home as well as boating and golfing. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rosina Booker; his children Kimberly Brady (Brian), Kristina Norfolk (Herbert), and James Booker (Kimberly); his sister Linda McCabe (Larry); and his 8 grandchildren, Andrew Brady, Connor Brady, Juliana Brady, Jacob Norfolk, Jaci Norfolk, Kelsea Gundacker, Katie Gundacker, Christian Booker, and J.J. too. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 2-5 and 7-9pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11am at St. Joseph Monastery, 3801 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD, 21229. Interment is to follow at Glen Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake at https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/ or to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/ Coronavirus restrictions and Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Monastery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved