James William Booker, III, of Pasadena passed away on August 3, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 12, 1948 to James W. and Rita Booker and was raised in Linthicum, Maryland. James worked as a firefighter for Anne Arundel County for 27 years. He owned and operated in Anne Arundel County four Jiffy Lubes for over 30 years. He liked to spend time at his Ocean City home as well as boating and golfing. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rosina Booker; his children Kimberly Brady (Brian), Kristina Norfolk (Herbert), and James Booker (Kimberly); his sister Linda McCabe (Larry); and his 8 grandchildren, Andrew Brady, Connor Brady, Juliana Brady, Jacob Norfolk, Jaci Norfolk, Kelsea Gundacker, Katie Gundacker, Christian Booker, and J.J. too. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 2-5 and 7-9pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11am at St. Joseph Monastery, 3801 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD, 21229. Interment is to follow at Glen Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake at https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/
or to the American Cancer Society
at https://donate3.cancer.org/
Coronavirus restrictions