James W. Woodard, 96, of Edgewater, Maryland since 1968, passed away September 2, 2020. Born in Ilion, NY, on March 18, 1924, James enlisted in the US Army Air Forces on January 27, 1943, serving until March 4, 1955. Following his military service, James achieved a degree in business administration at American University and subsequently entered a civil service career at The Smithsonian and National Gallery of Art. Following retirement, James developed a passion for genealogy and spent much of his later years enthusiastically researching his family ancestry and that of other friends and acquaintances. A service for James will be held by the family at a future date.



