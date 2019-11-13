Jane Ann Stinchcomb (nee Miller) passed on November 8, 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD, on May 16, 1934 to Annie Amelia (Bollman) and Jovan Militz (John Miller), and predeceased by her husband, Stanley H. Stinchcomb, and her siblings, Annie Miller, Violet Warren, Catherine Grampp, Melvin Miller, Mary Mende, George Miller, John Miller, and Gilbert Miller. Jane was the beloved mother of Brent Stinchcomb (Ingrid) and Diane Stinchcomb (Dan Spack), sister of Charles Miller and Helen Poole, Mom-Mom to her grandchildren, Josh Stinchcomb (Rachel), Alex Bunty, Zane Stinchcomb, Eva (Elliott) Holcomb, great-grandson, Ethan Stinchcomb, and Aunt Jane to many nieces and nephews. Throughout her life, Jane shared love, kind words, and a smile with everyone she met. She especially touched the hearts of her family, and the students, teachers, and staff during her long career with AA Co Public Schools. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fuel Fund of MD, Severn United Methodist Church, or the . Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019