Jane Cartney, age 89, died on February 18, 2019. She was born in Titusville, PA on July 12, 1929. After marrying John Cartney, Jr. she spent her life in the Washington, DC area and Annapolis, MD. Her husband pre-deceased her. Jane is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Debbie Cartney, her daughter, Susan Cartney and her grandchildren Douglas Cartney (Margaret), Jenny Cartney, and Sarah Lazer (Grant). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren who brought her much delight; Katherine Cartney, Clare Cartney, Henry Lazer and Charlotte Lazer.In honor of Jane's wishes her body has been donated to medical science. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019