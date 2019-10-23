Jane E. Cobis, 94, passed away quietly on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 of natural causes after a lengthy resistance to leave her family and friends. Her loving husband, John, acted as her caregiver throughout her battle, assisted by Hospice of the Chesapeake. Born on October 24, 1924 in Manhattan, NY to Edward and Mary Wolfersdorf, Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Edith McConville and her first husband, Paul Scott. Paul and Jane parented five children, James Scott, Mary Diane Hatley, Paula Felt, Jennifer Mathews and Regina Piazza. Those children blessed her with 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. After raising her children in District Heights, MD, Jane rejoined the workforce and enjoyed her second career as a valued administrative assistant with NASA, headquartered in Washington, DC, where she earned several employee recognition awards. She was very proud to have met several of our nation's astronauts and to have played a significant role on the NASA Advisory Council. Friends are invited to celebrate Jane's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Thursday, October 24 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD on Friday, October 25 at 10 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019