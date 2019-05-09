Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANE HOWARD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Howard, Age 85, of Riva, MD passed away Monday, May 6th from a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert (Bob) Howard and her grandson, Michael H. Kane. Jane is survived by her sister, Pat Mayhew, and 5 daughters, Helen Kane (Mike), Dot Wood (Dixon), Terri Estep (Bob), Lisa Gaskins (David), and Tracy Howard. She had 9 grandchildren, Michelle Mitchell (Robby), Michael Kane (Danielle), Geoff and Justin Wood, Sara Brown (Paul) and Sheldon Estep, Shannon, Matthew, and Jamison Gaskins, and 5 greatgrandchildren. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grand mom. She loved volunteering in the community, cooking, reading, gardening, and solving crossword puzzles. She drove a school bus for Aisquith Bus Company for 45 years and was affectionately know as Ms. Jane on Bus 41. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 10:00am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Chesapeake Christian Fellowship, 377 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD 21035.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the .

Jane Howard, Age 85, of Riva, MD passed away Monday, May 6th from a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert (Bob) Howard and her grandson, Michael H. Kane. Jane is survived by her sister, Pat Mayhew, and 5 daughters, Helen Kane (Mike), Dot Wood (Dixon), Terri Estep (Bob), Lisa Gaskins (David), and Tracy Howard. She had 9 grandchildren, Michelle Mitchell (Robby), Michael Kane (Danielle), Geoff and Justin Wood, Sara Brown (Paul) and Sheldon Estep, Shannon, Matthew, and Jamison Gaskins, and 5 greatgrandchildren. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grand mom. She loved volunteering in the community, cooking, reading, gardening, and solving crossword puzzles. She drove a school bus for Aisquith Bus Company for 45 years and was affectionately know as Ms. Jane on Bus 41. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 10:00am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Chesapeake Christian Fellowship, 377 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD 21035.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the . Published in The Capital Gazette on May 9, 2019

