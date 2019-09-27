Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Lynn. View Sign Service Information Woods Memorial Presb Church 17 Cypress Creek Rd Severna Park, MD 21146 (410) 975-9605 Memorial service 3:00 PM Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church Severna Park , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Williamson Lynn On September 19, 2019, Jane Lynn, known to her friends as Jan, passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 94. Born in New Jersey in 1925, she was the third child of four who quickly discovered her interest and talent for the visual arts. While attending the Pratt Institute of New York, she met Gordon (Don) Lynn whom she married in 1950. The following year they moved to Severna Park, Maryland where they raised their three children. Jan was active as a scout leader, an artist, and an art instructor. She taught art classes at Archbishop Keough High School, Anne Arundel Community College, UMBC, as well as in her home studio. She enjoyed refining her skills in watercolor and oil painting, and ceramics. She was a creative artist working in many media, but her favorite activity was calligraphy. One of her greatest accomplishments was doing the calligraphy inside the sanctuary at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed spending time at Woods Church immensely, and was involved in many church activities. She was a member of a Bible study group, participated in Ruth Circle, worked as a deacon, helped at the Christmas Bazaar, and was a member of the Arts Committee, and a Christ Care Group. She also enjoyed kayaking in Sullivans Cove, camping, and vacationing at Shenandoah National Park. Jan is survived by her three children and their spouses Peter Lynn (Marylin Bell), Barbara Lynn, Dana Lynn (Cornelia), her two grandchildren: Kevin Lynn (Jennifer), and Eric Lynn (Emma Tervo), and her two great granddaughters: Audrey and Katarina. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Don Lynn and siblings: Edward Williamson, Ann Johnson, and Barbara Kinkade. A memorial service will be held on October 11, 2019 at 3 PM at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church in Severna Park, MD In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church in Severna Park, MD.

Jane Williamson Lynn On September 19, 2019, Jane Lynn, known to her friends as Jan, passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 94. Born in New Jersey in 1925, she was the third child of four who quickly discovered her interest and talent for the visual arts. While attending the Pratt Institute of New York, she met Gordon (Don) Lynn whom she married in 1950. The following year they moved to Severna Park, Maryland where they raised their three children. Jan was active as a scout leader, an artist, and an art instructor. She taught art classes at Archbishop Keough High School, Anne Arundel Community College, UMBC, as well as in her home studio. She enjoyed refining her skills in watercolor and oil painting, and ceramics. She was a creative artist working in many media, but her favorite activity was calligraphy. One of her greatest accomplishments was doing the calligraphy inside the sanctuary at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed spending time at Woods Church immensely, and was involved in many church activities. She was a member of a Bible study group, participated in Ruth Circle, worked as a deacon, helped at the Christmas Bazaar, and was a member of the Arts Committee, and a Christ Care Group. She also enjoyed kayaking in Sullivans Cove, camping, and vacationing at Shenandoah National Park. Jan is survived by her three children and their spouses Peter Lynn (Marylin Bell), Barbara Lynn, Dana Lynn (Cornelia), her two grandchildren: Kevin Lynn (Jennifer), and Eric Lynn (Emma Tervo), and her two great granddaughters: Audrey and Katarina. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Don Lynn and siblings: Edward Williamson, Ann Johnson, and Barbara Kinkade. A memorial service will be held on October 11, 2019 at 3 PM at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church in Severna Park, MD In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church in Severna Park, MD. Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close