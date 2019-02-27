Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jane Middleton Donohoe, 91, of Annapolis, died peacefully on February 24, 2019. She and her husband, Patrick J. Donohoe, Col. USA Ret., were long time residents of Winchester on the Severn. Jane was born October 17, 1927 in Ridgewood, New Jersey. She graduated from Ridgewood High School and attended Marjorie Webster Junior College.In June of 1949, Jane married Patrick J. Donohoe after he graduated from West Point. As an Army wife & mother she had 5 daughters and 1 son. The Army assignments included being stationed in Virginia, Missouri, Austria, Germany, Massachusetts, California, New York and Kansas. Jane attended to duties at home during her husband's tour of duty in the Korean & Vietnam Wars. The family lived in Vienna, Virginia for 13 years before Patrick & Jane moved to Annapolis in 1981. Jane was the matriarch of the family and always had words of encouragement for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed living in the moment and sharing her joy with others. Jane was also a Red Cross Volunteer, Eucharistic Minister, Third Order Franciscan, and active in CFM (Christian Family Movement), Cursillo and Right to Life. Jane was the beloved wife of the late Patrick Joseph Donohoe, Col. USA Ret. Mother of Patrick J. Donohoe, Jr., (Nina), of Charlottesville, VA, Deborah A. Donohoe of Tacoma, WA, Shannon T. Little of Santa Barbara, CA, Mary D. McGarvey of Annapolis, MD, Regina D. Spillane of Reston, VA and Elizabeth A. Donohoe, MD of Annapolis, MD. Grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 19. Sister of Katharine M. Crittenden of Virginia Beach, VA and the late Chesley S. Middleton. Jane will be missed by her children and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Relatives and friends may call at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, Inc., 147 Duke of Gloucester St. Annapolis, MD on Friday, March 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD on Saturday, March 2, 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Catholic Medical Missions Board, 100 Wall Street, 9th Floor New York, NY 10005 or , P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517; .

