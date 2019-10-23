Jane Elizabeth Scott Cobis, 94, a 32-year resident of Harwood, MD. and previously of District Heights, MD passed away peacefully and quietly at home on October 22, 2019. Born on October 24, 1924 in New York City, Jane graduated from St. Catherine's Academy for Young Ladies in 1942 and later attended Grace Institute business school in Manhattan. After a three-year courtship during WW II, she married Paul Scott in 1946 and moved to Lincoln, Nebraska. They moved to District Heights in 1949 where she raised her family. In 1971, she began a 20-year career at NASA as a clerk typist and receptionist for Dr. Wernher von Braun, NASA Deputy Administrator. She eventually worked on the NASA Advisory Council where she became acquainted with astronauts, space pioneers and even well known members of the media like James Michener and Hugh Downs. She retired as an administrative assistant with fond memories including a trip to Cape Canaveral for the maiden launch of Shuttle Columbia. Jane moved to Harwood in 1987. When she retired from NASA in 1991, she enjoyed traveling to Ireland, Scotland, Alaska and the Galapagos, exercising at the Edgewater Senior Center, gardening, and reading. She was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Davidsonville, MD. She remarried in 2010 and is survived by her husband Stephen John Cobis. Jane was preceded in death by her first husband of 55 years, Paul Scott, parents Edward and Mary (Neary) Wolfersdorf, step mother Marguerite (Murphy) Wolfersdorf, her sister Edith McConville, and three grandchildren James Brian Hatley, Aaron Felt and John Bruce Hatley, Jr. She is survived by her four daughters, a son, and their spouses: Diane and Bruce Hatley of Harwood, Paula and Dave Felt of Arlington, VA, Jennifer and Kevin Mathews of Dagsboro, DE, Regina and John Piazza of Upper Marlboro, MD, and Jim and Kathi Scott of Arnold, MD. She is survived by 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Jane's life at the Kalas Funeral Home in Edgewater, MD on Thursday, October 24 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davidsonville, MD on Friday, October 25 at 10 am. Interment is at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019