Janet Cook
1926 - 2020
Janet Elaine Cook, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Friend, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 at her daughter's home in Royal Oak, MD. She was born on August 23, 1926 in Brownsville, PA, the daughter of the late Michael Carl Fetcho and Nell Pearl Watson Fetcho. Mrs. Cook graduated with honors from Southern High School in Baltimore, MD in 1944 receiving her varsity letters in bowling and softball. She was actively involved in various clubs and committees throughout her high school years and was class president in her junior year. Janet married Carroll Lee Cook on June 12, 1948 in Ferndale, MD and lived most of her 93 years in Glen Burnie, MD before moving to Pasadena, MD after retiring from Northrop Grumman in 1988 where she lived for 27 years. Janet moved to Royal Oak in 2017 to live with her daughter Lori and son-in-law Dave Hawkins until her recent death on June 13, 2020. Janet Cook was employed as an executive secretary for Northrop Grumman and was a long-time member of the Severna Park Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her children; Lori Hawkins (Dave) of Royal Oak, MD and Sandra Lee Scott of Farmington, UT, her niece, Cindy Hart-Townsend of Winthrop, ME and grandchildren; Aaron Green, Ashley Brown, and Elisabeth Green. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Darwin Fetcho and Patricia Hart. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to Severna Park Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 110 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. Services were private.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
