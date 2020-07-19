Janet Sue Payne Foster passed away peacefully at her home in Crofton, surrounded by loved ones, on July 17, 2020. Sue, as she was known by family and friends, fought a strong and brave battle with rheumatoid arthritis for five years. Born on July 24, 1938 in Rosehill, VA, Sue was athletic and outgoing and played basketball in high school. Sports remained a passion and Sue always enjoyed watching the Orioles play. Sue had been a resident of Crofton for 50 years. She devoted her life to her family; spending time with her husband Tom and raising their son, Tom Jr. Sue was an exceptional cook and her home never lacked love in every detail. Married for 51 years, Sue and Tom's love story is exceptional. They rarely spent time apart, always taking care of one another. A proud mom, Sue spent many hours cheering Tom Jr on during tennis tournaments and saved the many trophies that accompanied his success. Everyone who loved Sue knew they had an ally; someone who would always fight in their corner. Sue is survived by her husband Tom, son Tom Jr (Melissa), her aunt Thelma and six grandchildren; Joshua, Jacob, Jack, Leah, Rachael and Michaela Foster. She is pre-deceased by her parents George and Vina Payne and her siblings Jim, Danny, JB, George Arnold, Bob, Vivian, Jewel and Fern. The memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake; 90 Ritchie Hwy Pasadena, MD 21122. Condolences may be made at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store