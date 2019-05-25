Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Hess Howell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Hess Howell passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Heart Homes of Annapolis after a long struggle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. She was born 87 years ago in Appleton, WI. She is predeceased by her parents and youngest daughter, Kathyrn Howell, who tragically died in a car accident when a college student. Janet is survived by her daughter, Kristin Howell Schwitzer and husband (Richard), of Annapolis, son Gregg Howell of Palatine, IL, two grandchildren, brother Robert Hess and his wife Beverly of Bella Vista, AR and long-time companion, Christopher Prosser whom she met on the Heritage Harbor tennis courts soon after moving from Chicago to Annapolis to be near family. Janet graduated from Kaukauna High School and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; she also attended graduate school at the University of Colorado-Boulder. As a young woman, Janet worked as a teacher in Milwaukee and Denver, a summer worker at George Williams College Camp on Lake Geneva, and as a flight attendant for United Airlines. After marrying, Janet stayed at home in Crystal Lake, IL to raise her three children, including her son with Down's Syndrome. She enjoyed people, looking at the water, sailing, playing tennis, snow skiing, Chicago Cubs games and spring training camps, and traveling. Later, she worked as a travel agent in Crystal Lake and again in Annapolis for Sunsail and American Express. A celebration of life was recently held at her daughter's home and a second event, that will include a Chicago Cubs game, will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the or Special Olympics.

