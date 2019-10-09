The Capital Gazette Obituaries
Janet M. Holmes Obituary
Janet M. Holmes, 86, of Bowie, MD peacefully passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born in Binghamton, NY on December 17, 1932. Janet graduated from Wheaton College where she met her late husband, Arthur Clark Holmes. Janet worked as a hospital based nurse for a short time, before dedicating herself as a stay at home mother for her three children and managing the financial side of her husband's medical practice. Janet attended Bethel United Methodist Church, where she was active in teaching bible studies, singing in the choir and many other areas of the church. Both Janet and Clark were charter members of Bethel United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, scrap-booking, traveling and scuba diving. Janet is survived by her children, Cheryl Gregory (Norman), Kevin Holmes (Patty) and Dana Hamilton (Jack); 7 grandchildren, Robert Holmes, Nicholas Gregory, Kristin Gregory, John Louis Hamilton, III, Shelby Myers, Jacob Holmes and Benjamin Holmes and 7 great grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Janet's life with her family at the viewings on Friday, October 11, 2019 (times: 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm) and the funeral service on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9:30 am. Both will be held at Beall Funeral Home at 6512 NW Crain Hwy (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD .In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's memory to either Young Life of PG County via mail to YoungLives PG County – MD111, P.O. Box 23372, Alexandria, VA 22304 or online at giving.younglife.org (choose the state of Maryland and city of Bowie to locate the PG County designation) or Bethel United Methodist Church, 16101 Swanson Road, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
